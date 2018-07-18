Listen Live Sports

Swimmers barely escape before driver crashes into pool

July 18, 2018 12:33 am
 
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Police say a group of children and adults in an above-ground pool in Pennsylvania barely managed to get out the way before a car smashed into it.

Lehighvalleylive.com reports the driver struck the pool during what police suspect was a drunken rampage in Bushkill Township Friday night.

Authorities say the 57-year-old man drove through two yards before speeding toward the pool that had two children and two adults inside.

The driver hit the side of the pool after the swimmers managed to get out. Police say the man then drove through a yard and hit a water well casing before getting stuck in a dirt embankment.

The driver is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault, driving under the influence and resisting arrest.

