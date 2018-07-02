Listen Live Sports

Teen boy arrested after girl, 14, shot in suburban St. Louis

July 2, 2018 9:42 am
 
SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 15-year-old boy in a shooting that wounded a 14-year-old female relative in suburban St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened early Monday in an apartment complex in the Spanish Lake area of north St. Louis County.

Police Officer Benjamin Granda says the boy was taken into custody at the scene and that a gun has been recovered.

Police have not said how the girl and boy are related.

