Teen escapes car after driving into Minnesota sinkhole

July 4, 2018 9:45 pm
 
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (AP) — A 16-year-old in southwestern Minnesota who drove his car into a sinkhole following heavy rains escaped by climbing out the back window.

WCCO-TV reports that the Renville County Sheriff’s Office says the sinkhole formed after a culvert under the road washed out. The teen wasn’t injured.

His grandmother, Candace Leopold, says he got his driver’s license last month and only had the car for a few weeks when the sinkhole swallowed it Tuesday. She says he was on his way to work at a farm near Redwood Falls, a community about 115 miles (185 kilometers) west of Minneapolis.

The damage to the car wasn’t immediately clear.

Information from: WCCO-TV, http://www.wcco.com

