Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Teen found in Mexico with man located after leaving facility

July 25, 2018 5:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania teenager found in Mexico earlier this year with a 45-year-old man has been located again after skipping out of a residential program for at-risk youth.

Authorities say 16-year-old Amy Yu, of Allentown, and two other girls left VisionQuest in Franklin County early Monday. They say the girls posed no threat to the public

State police say Yu and one of the other girls were found Wednesday in Johnstown and the third girl was found in nearby Bedford. No details were provided.

Federal agents found Yu and Kevin Esterly in Playa del Carmen in March, 12 days after police say he checked her out of school.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Esterly remains in Lehigh County jail in lieu of $500,000 bail on charges including child custody interference and corruption of a minor.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington