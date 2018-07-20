Listen Live Sports

Teen who claimed 2nd personality killed woman found guilty

July 20, 2018 10:17 am
 
URBANA, Ohio (AP) — A teenage boy in Ohio who claimed that a second personality of his fatally shot and stabbed his father’s girlfriend has been convicted of aggravated murder.

The Columbus Dispatch reports a jury in Champaign County deliberated fewer than three hours Wednesday before finding 16-year-old Donovan Nicholas guilty of killing 40-year-old Heidi Fay Taylor in April 2017.

Nicholas was 14 when he called 911 and told a dispatcher he had just killed his mother and needed to go to the hospital. The teen denied killing Taylor and instead blamed the slaying on someone named Jeff.

Defense attorney Darrell Heckman said Thursday that he’ll appeal the conviction and argued the case should have remained in Juvenile Court, where Nicholas originally charged.

An autopsy showed that Taylor was stabbed more than 60 times.

