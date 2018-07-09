Listen Live Sports

Tensions flare at Oregon immigration protest; officers hurt

July 9, 2018 6:27 pm
 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say two protesters were arrested and two federal officers suffered minor injuries in a flare up at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Portland.

Protesters have been stationed near the facility for weeks, seeking to end the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy.

Rob Sperling, a spokesman for the division responsible for protecting federal buildings, tells KGW-TV the generally peaceful protest grew heated Monday when several protesters pulled down tape that separated demonstrators from the ICE building.

Federal officers followed the protesters into a nearby camp and were soon surrounded. Other federal officers used pepper spray to get the officers out of the protest camp.

Two protesters were arrested on charges of assault and trespassing on federal property.

Another protester was arrested earlier Monday in an unrelated incident.

