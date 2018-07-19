Listen Live Sports

Test: No alcohol in man whose vehicle killed a Danish girl

July 19, 2018 9:15 am
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A breath test shows a South Carolina man had no alcohol in his system when his vehicle struck and killed an 11-year-old Danish girl on a sidewalk earlier this month.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported records released Wednesday show there was a 0 percent blood alcohol level for 30-year-old Jeffrey William Wakefield.

Police say Selma Akguel of Middelfart, Denmark, was walking with her parents July 9 on a Charleston sidewalk when Wakefield’s sports utility vehicle hit a parked vehicle and ran on the sidewalk, hitting the girl. Her parents weren’t hurt.

The Charleston man said he had drunk only nonalcoholic beers that night. Tests for other possible intoxicants haven’t been completed.

Wakefield is charged with reckless homicide and felony driving under the influence involving a death.

