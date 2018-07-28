Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Texas indicts teen accused of planning mass shooting

July 28, 2018 3:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DALLAS (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a suburban Dallas teenager who authorities say was planning a mass shooting at a mall inspired by the Islamic State terror group.

Seventeen-year-old Matin Azizi-Yarand was indicted Thursday on charges of making a terroristic threat and soliciting the capital murder of a peace officer. Authorities allege he spent more than $1,400 buying weapons and tactical gear, and had been trying to recruit others to help him in the shooting.

He’s been held at the Collin County jail since his arrest in May at a high school in Plano.

His attorney, Mitch Nolte, tells The Dallas Morning News that they look forward to seeing the evidence the state claims, and challenging the case in court.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Dallas Morning News, http://www.dallasnews.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington