The Latest: 2 adults, 2 babies killed in California crash

July 4, 2018 12:27 am
 
PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a Southern California desert crash that killed four people (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Authorities say a Southern California couple and their two baby girls have died after their car swerved into an oncoming van on a desert road.

Authorities say the car may have been speeding when it crossed into an oncoming lane and was T-boned by an Antelope Valley vanpool on Tuesday on the Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Investigators say a couple in their 20s and a girl believed to be about a year old died in the crash and another girl, also believed to be about a year old, died at a hospital.

All four were either wearing seatbelts or were in car seats. Their names haven’t been released.

The driver of the van was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

3:35 p.m.

Los Angeles County authorities say two adults and two children have been killed in a collision on a desert highway.

County fire department officials say the two-car crash happened late Wednesday morning in Palmdale.

Television news footage showed a passenger van with its front end crushed and a completely demolished car.

KABC-TV reports a man, a woman and two children died. It’s unclear whether the victims were related.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

