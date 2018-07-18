Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: Charges filed in 1988 killing of Indiana girl

July 18, 2018 5:14 pm
 
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of a man accused of killing and raping an 8-year-old Indiana girl in 1988 (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

Prosecutors have filed formal charges against a man accused of killing and raping an 8-year-old Indiana girl in 1988.

The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges of murder and child molestation on Wednesday against 59-year-old John D. Miller, of Grabill, in the killing of April Tinsley, of Fort Wayne. His initial hearing is scheduled for Thursday in Allen Circuit Court.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Miller who might comment on his behalf.

Miller is being held without bond. He was arrested Sunday after authorities say they linked him to the crime through public DNA databases.

3:08 p.m.

The mother of an 8-year-old Indiana girl who was raped and killed in 1988 wants prosecutors to seek the death penalty against the man accused of the crimes.

Prosecutors on Tuesday declined to discuss whether they’ll seek the death penalty for 59-year-old John Miller in the killing of April Tinsley. But the girl’s mother, Janet Tinsley, told the Journal Gazette that she wants to be present if Miller is put to death.

Indiana hasn’t executed anyone since 2009.

Miller was arrested Sunday on preliminary charges of murder, child molestation and criminal confinement in the killing of April. He’s due to be arraigned Thursday and jail records didn’t indicate if he had a lawyer as of Wednesday.

The Fort Wayne girl’s body was found in a ditch three days after her abduction. Authorities say Miller’s DNA matches DNA recovered from the child’s underwear.

