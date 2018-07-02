Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Cruise worker likely treaded water for hours

July 2, 2018 9:56 am
 
MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on a cruise ship worker who went overboard and was rescued by the crew of another cruise line (all times local):

9:55 a.m.

A Norwegian Cruise Line crew member apparently treaded water for almost 22 hours before being spotted in the waters off Cuba by the crew of a passing Carnival Cruise ship.

Carnival spokeswoman AnnMarie Matthews told The Associated Press the 33-year-old man didn’t have any safety device on when he was picked up by the Carnival Glory on Sunday afternoon. She says they “can only surmise that he was likely treading water the entire time.”

The man went overboard from the Norwegian Getaway on Saturday and the U.S. Coast Guard suspended a search for him Saturday night after looking for hours. The ship was some 28 miles (45 kilometers) off Pinar del Rio, Cuba.

A cabin steward spotted the man Sunday and the ship’s crew rescued him.

The Getaway returned to Miami from an eight-day cruise on Sunday. The Glory continued on to Cozumel in the midst of a seven-day cruise.

8:15 a.m.

Cellphone video captured passengers cheering as a cruise ship worker from another ship was found some 22 hours after going overboard.

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy calls the rescue “nothing short of miraculous.”

The U.S. Coast Guard tells news outlets the 33-year-old crew member went overboard from the Norwegian Getaway on Saturday, some 28 miles (45 kilometers) northwest of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. A cabin steward from the Carnival Glory spotted the crew member in the water around 1:20 p.m. Sunday.

The Coast Guard suspended the search on Saturday night after hours of searching.

The Getaway returned to Miami from an eight-day cruise on Sunday. The Glory continued on to Cozumel in the midst of a seven-day cruise.

