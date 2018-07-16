The Latest: Suspect identified in officers’ shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on a man under surveillance in the deadly shooting of an Indian university student being killed in a gunfight with police after wounding three officers (all times local):

4 p.m.

Police have identified a man who they say shot and wounded three officers before he was fatally shot by police in Kansas City.

Police Chief Rick Smith said Monday that 25-year-old Marlin Mack was killed after he fired at officers at two locations Sunday. Investigators say he’d been under surveillance in an investigation into the killing of a college student earlier this month.

Smith says one of the injured officers was expected to be released from the hospital Monday. The other two officers will remain hospitalized but are in stable condition.

Mack was a person of interest in a July 6 killing of Sharath Koppu, a master’s degree student at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Police believe Koppu was a random victim during an armed robbery at a local restaurant.

Smith said Mack hadn’t been on investigators’ radar before Koppu’s death.

2:35 p.m.

Police say charges likely won’t be filed against a juvenile who was in a vehicle with a man suspected of wounding three police officers during a shootout in Kansas City.

Kansas City police spokesman Jacob Becchina said Monday that the juvenile isn’t suspected of any crimes in the Sunday shootings that left the suspected gunman dead.

Investigators say the man fired at officers outside a motel and later at a nearby home. Police say he was fatally wounded when officers returned fire at the second location.

The juvenile was taken into custody Sunday when police found a vehicle believed to belong to the man, who fled the scene.

The man’s name hasn’t been released, but police have said he was under surveillance by officers investigating the shooting death of 25-year-old Sharath Koppu. The college student from India was fatally shot during a robbery while working at a Kansas City restaurant.

11:25 a.m.

Authorities say they plan to release more information about a deadly gunfight with a man who’d been under surveillance in the fatal shooting of an Indian university student in Missouri.

Police say more details will be released Monday afternoon about the shooting Sunday that also wounded three police officers in Kansas City.

Police say the officers suffered wounds that weren’t life threatening and expressed thanks Monday for the community’s “thoughts and prayers.”

Investigators haven’t released the name of the man killed Sunday but say he was a person of interest in the slaying of 25-year-old Sharath Koppu.

Koppu was a master’s degree student from India studying at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He was shot during an armed robbery on July 6 at a fast food restaurant where he worked.

10 a.m.

Authorities say a man being investigated in the killing of an Indian college student was fatally shot by Kansas City police after wounding three officers.

Police say the slain man was as a person of interest in the slaying of 25-year-old Sharath Koppu. His name hasn’t been released, but police say he was under surveillance before gunfire erupted Sunday outside a motel and later at a nearby house.

Police didn’t immediately respond Monday to a message seeking details about the man and what preceded the shooting. The officers’ conditions haven’t been released, but police have said their wounds weren’t life threatening.

Koppu was a master’s degree student from India studying at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He was shot during an armed robbery on July 6 at a fast food restaurant where he worked.

