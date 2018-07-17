The Latest: Man accused of rape drove for Lyft

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on a man accused of rape in Northern California (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

A suspect charged with raping woman he picked up in Northern California posing as their ride-share driver actually drove for Lyft, one of the largest ride-sharing companies in the nation.

Lyft said Tuesday it has no evidence that any of the rapes occurred while the suspect was on duty with the company. But the company says it is still investigating.

The San Francisco district attorney’s office also said Tuesday it is investigating Orlando Vilchez Lazo’s work history. The 36-year-old was originally charged with impersonating a ride-share driver to prey on his victims.

Lyft spokeswoman Kate Margolis says the company is also investigating how the suspect passed its background check. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said Tuesday that the suspect was living in the country illegally.

Margolis said it appears the suspect “fraudulently represented himself” in applying to drive for Lyft.

1 p.m.

Federal immigration authorities say a suspected serial rapist charged with posing as a Northern California ride-hailing driver to prey on his victims was living in the country illegally.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said Tuesday it plans to deport Orlando Vilchez Lazo to his native Peru if he’s released from custody.

The 36-year-old was arrested last week on multiple allegations including four counts of felony rape. He is jailed in lieu of $4.2 million in bail and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

ICE asked the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department to detain Lazo for federal immigration custody if he’s ordered released from jail.

But officials believe the request will be ignored because San Francisco’s so-called sanctuary city policy bars local authorities from cooperating with most deportation efforts.

