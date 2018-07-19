Listen Live Sports

Toddler dies after being left in car for 8 hours

July 19, 2018 7:37 am
 
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say they’re investigating the death of a toddler who was left in a car for more than eight hours.

The Sun Sentinel reports that 17-month-old Eli Bird died Friday. Pembroke Pines Police identified his mother as Emily Bird, 34.

Pembroke Pines police say she told them she thought she had dropped Eli off at day care before going to work, and didn’t realize her mistake until nearly 5 p.m. Outside temperatures were 95 degrees, and temperatures inside the car would have been much higher. Eli was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said criminal charges are possible. The family plans to hold the boy’s funeral on Friday.

Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/

