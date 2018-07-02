Listen Live Sports

Tourists on a Boston duck boat tour spot body in river

July 2, 2018 3:00 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Tourists on a sightseeing boat in Boston have seen a body floating by them in the river they were riding on.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the people spotted the body Monday while riding on a Boston Duck Tour amphibious vehicle that travels on water as well as roadways.

The Coast Guard said the body has been removed from the Charles River. State police are investigating. No further information is available.

