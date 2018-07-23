Listen Live Sports

Tow truck driver, driver charged with drunken drinking

July 23, 2018
 
HYANNIS, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say a woman and the driver of a tow truck sent to pick up her vehicle are both arrested on drunken driving charges.

Fifty-one-year-old Patricia O’ Donnell of Marstons Mills had been stopped by a trooper on Saturday night and arrested for driving under the influence.

Then 25-year-old Brandon Fenton had been dispatched by a towing company to pick up her vehicle, but he was also arrested for drunken driving.

Police say a Hyannis News journalist saw the truck swerve over the white center lines and off the right side of the road, almost striking a pole, and recorded it on his dash cam.

Both Fenton and O’Donnell will be arraigned and have been released on personal recognizance.

Their attorneys could not be immediately identified.

