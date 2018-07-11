Listen Live Sports

Tractor-trailer, charter bus crash on New Jersey Turnpike

July 11, 2018 11:22 am
 
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A tractor-trailer and a charter bus have collided on the New Jersey Turnpike, but no serious injuries are being reported.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the truck lanes of the highway Between interchanges 7 and 7A in Hamilton Township, not far from Trenton.

State police say roughly 50 people were aboard the bus, which had severe front-end damage. The tractor-trailer also was damaged in the crash.

Authorities say at least 13 people suffered minor injuries. But further details on their conditions were not immediately released.

Several bus passengers were seen along the side of the highway after the crash, including some who were being evaluated by emergency responders.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

