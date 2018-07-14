Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Train kills woman whose wheelchair gets struck on tracks

July 14, 2018 12:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KENLY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman is dead after her motorized wheelchair got stuck while she crossed railroad tracks and she was hit by a freight train.

Media organizations say it happened shortly after midnight Friday in Kenly, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Raleigh. A police spokesman said either the 40-year-old woman’s wheelchair battery died or its wheels snagged on the tracks.

Officials say the victim was paralyzed from the waist down. She wasn’t identified pending notification of her family.

Police said the northbound CSX train was traveling from Florence, South Carolina, to Richmond, Virginia.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington