Trooper shoots person during traffic stop in Baton Rouge

July 10, 2018 9:23 am
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State police in Louisiana are investigating a trooper’s shooting of a vehicle passenger during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

A statement from Louisiana State Police spokesman Bryan Lee says the trooper fired the weapon at around 3 a.m. in Baton Rouge after one of the passengers in the vehicle became noncompliant. The trooper suffered minor injuries. The passenger was hospitalized, condition unknown, and no names have been released.

Police say the driver of the vehicle and another passenger fled the scene while a fourth passenger remained and is in custody.

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations is analyzing the evidence.

