Valuable painting returns to town after 11 years in storage

July 29, 2018 11:43 am
 
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A valuable painting that hung unnoticed in a Massachusetts school for decades is returning to town after 11 years in storage and following a fight over whether to sell it or keep it.

The Sun Chronicle reports the piece by Russian artist Alexandre Iacovleff, entitled “Afghans,” will be returned to North Attleborough on Tuesday and displayed in the police station lobby.

The painting was donated to the town in 1951 and hung in a school until 2007, when a resident brought its value to the attention of officials.

The town wanted to sell it and use the money to fund art education. It could have fetched as much as $2 million at auction.

A relative of the donors objected, saying the painting was a gift meant to be enjoyed.

Information from: The (Attleboro, Mass.) Sun Chronicle, http://www.thesunchronicle.com

