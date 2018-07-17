Listen Live Sports

Vermont board rejects mountain name change proposal

July 17, 2018 2:55 pm
 
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont state board has unanimously rejected a man’s request to change the name of Mount Ascutney (ah-SKUT’-nee) to the original Abenaki name.

The board voted 5-0 Monday against the petition because of the overwhelming opposition to the name change.

Hartland resident Rob Hutchins has said the name Ascutney was made up by settlers and the original name of the summit was Kaskadenak, which means “wide mountain” in the Abenaki language.

The State of Vermont Board of Libraries is responsible for geographic naming in Vermont. On Monday, it also approved naming a mountain in Johnson Emery Mountain after a family that has long lived on the land.

Three years ago, the name of America’s tallest mountain was changed from Mount McKinley to Denali in a symbolic gesture to Alaskan natives.

This story has been corrected to show the board approved naming a mountain in Johnson Emery Mountain, not Emergy Mountain.

