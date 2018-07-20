Veteran newspaper reporter loses job in plagiarism probe

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A veteran North Carolina newspaper reporter lost her job after editors found she used material from other publications in her stories without credit.

The News & Observer announced Anne Blythe’s departure on its website this week. Executive Editor Robyn Tomlin wrote that the Raleigh newspaper found at least a dozen instances of Blythe taking phrases, sentences or whole paragraphs from other outlets without properly attributing the information.

“She has been a treasured colleague who has done some important work, but plagiarism and inadequate attribution are a fundamental violation of trust,” Tomlin wrote. “As such, we have decided to part ways.”

The newspaper was adding a note to online versions of each story identified in the probe saying which outlets the uncredited material came from. Those stories range from Supreme Court decisions affecting the state to a reward offered for information on the killing of an endangered red wolf.

The newspaper examined 600 of Blythe’s stories published since January 2016 after a reporter from another outlet complained. Tomlin and publisher Sara Glines declined to say Friday which publication alerted them.

Blythe didn’t immediately respond to a message Friday seeking comment. She had covered major court cases involving state government during her 30 years with the newspaper and affiliated publications.

