Video captures apparent groping, woman’s swift retribution

July 19, 2018 5:39 pm
 
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Video from a Georgia restaurant shows a man reach out and touch the backside of a female server, who quickly grabs him by the collar and slams him into a wall.

The apparent groping and full-contact response were captured by a security camera at Vinnie Van Go-Go’s pizzeria. Savannah police charged 31-year-old Ryan Cherwinski of Palm Bay, Florida, with a misdemeanor count of sexual battery.

A clip of the June 30 takedown wound up on the website Reddit. Restaurant manager Rob Gitten said “we’re all proud” of the woman.

Cherwinski told police the touching was “an accident” and he was trying to get the woman to move out of his way. His attorney, Tina Marie Hesse, declined to comment.

The Associated Press doesn’t typically name alleged victims of sexual assault.

