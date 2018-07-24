Listen Live Sports

Video captures Florida officer helping homeless man shave

July 24, 2018 10:55 am
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In a random act of kindness that’s gone viral, a Florida police officer was captured on video helping a homeless man shave his thick beard before a job interview.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports Officer Tony Carlson pulled into a gas station Sunday and saw the man trying to shave. The man, identified only as Phil, didn’t have a mirror and was having a hard time.

The video shows Carlson shaving the man’s beard. Phil told the officer he was trying to get a job at the nearby McDonald’s but needed to be clean shaven to get hired.

Carlson didn’t know the encounter was being recorded by someone at the gas station. The Tallahassee officer says he hopes Phil gets the job.

