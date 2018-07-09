Listen Live Sports

Video shows train hitting, pushing car near patio; 2 killed

July 9, 2018
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A light-rail train hit a car that drove past crossing arms in San Jose, killing two men.

Surveillance video captured by Hapa’s Brewing shows the train plowing into the car as customers sat on picnic tables nearby Sunday.

The car was a virtually unrecognizable hunk of metal after the crash, which sent customers and a pedestrian running and screaming.

San Jose police say the man driving the car drove around the crossing arms. Both he and his passenger were killed.

About 20 people riding the train were not hurt. The driver of the train was taken to a hospital for evaluation and was not hurt.

The identities of the men who died haven’t been released.

Detective Brian McMahon says the driver’s body will be tested for drugs or alcohol.

