The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Virginia Beach police: 6 people shot, wounded at oceanfront

July 5, 2018 9:48 am
 
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police say six people were wounded when someone fired into a crowd near the oceanfront in Virginia Beach.

Police spokeswoman Tonya Pierce tells news outlets that it happened early Thursday. She says the four men and two women are all in their 20s and 30s and were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Pierce says the shooting did not appear to have an intended target. She says the group told police they had been walking with other pedestrians when they were shot.

Police are still investigating but Pierce says there were no witnesses and nothing was captured on camera.

