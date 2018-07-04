Listen Live Sports

Visiting New York responders save drowning Florida girl

July 4, 2018 2:02 pm
 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say two visiting New York first responders helped save a 3-year-old girl who was drowning in a hotel swimming pool.

WFTV in Orlando reports that New York State Trooper Matthew Colwell and Jessica Campeta, a firefighter from Hudson, New York, pulled the child from the deep end of the pool at the La Quinta Inn in Daytona Beach on Tuesday evening.

Authorities said Colwell and Campeta revived the child before paramedics arrived.

Police said in a statement that the girl was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

