Weather service confirms 4 tornadoes hit Indiana Friday

July 23, 2018 5:39 pm
 
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (AP) — The National Weather Service says crews have determined that four tornadoes were part of the severe storms that hit Indiana late last week.

The agency says a tornado with winds of 105 mph (169 kph) touched down in southern Indiana’s Harrison County, where Indiana State Police say 20 homes were damaged by the Friday storms.

Two other tornadoes packing wind speeds of up to 70 mph (112 kilometer per hour) hit northern Indiana’s Marshal and Wabash counties. Those twisters damaged a home, a barn and trees.

The agency says similar damage was caused by a tornado with winds of 100 mph (160 kph) in central Indiana’s Madison County, destroying a barn and damaging trees.

No injuries were reported in any of Friday’s tornadoes.

