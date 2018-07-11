Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Week-old baby dies when North Dakota tornado flips trailer

July 11, 2018 9:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (AP) — A crowdfunding campaign has raised more than $13,000 for a couple who lost their week-old baby when a tornado hit a North Dakota town.

McKenzie County Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger says the boy died after the storm flipped his family’s trailer Tuesday morning at an RV park in Watford City.

The baby’s name has not been released. The Bismarck Tribune says Schwartzenberger reported to Gov. Doug Burgum and other officials late Tuesday that the boy was the son of Marisa Reber and Will Maguire.

A GoFundMe account set up for the couple shows more than 225 people had donated as of early Wednesday.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The National Weather Service said an EF2 tornado hit Watford City with wind speeds reaching 127 mph (200 kph).

More than two dozen other people were injured.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington