Week-old baby dies when North Dakota tornado flips trailer

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (AP) — A crowdfunding campaign has raised more than $13,000 for a couple who lost their week-old baby when a tornado hit a North Dakota town.

McKenzie County Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger says the boy died after the storm flipped his family’s trailer Tuesday morning at an RV park in Watford City.

The baby’s name has not been released. The Bismarck Tribune says Schwartzenberger reported to Gov. Doug Burgum and other officials late Tuesday that the boy was the son of Marisa Reber and Will Maguire.

A GoFundMe account set up for the couple shows more than 225 people had donated as of early Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said an EF2 tornado hit Watford City with wind speeds reaching 127 mph (200 kph).

More than two dozen other people were injured.

