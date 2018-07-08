Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Window and neon sign smashed at gay landmark Stonewall Inn

July 8, 2018 11:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A teenager has been accused of smashing the front window and iconic neon sign at New York’s Stonewall Inn, a landmark in the fight for gay rights.

Police say the 19-year-old was upset he had been thrown out of the historic gay bar and destroyed the window with a baseball bat early Saturday, causing about $6,000 in damage. The teenager faces charges of reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief.

The destruction is not being investigated as a hate crime.

The Stonewall Inn became a rallying point for gay rights in June 1969, when a police raid sparked resistance from patrons and led to several days of demonstrations.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

President Barack Obama declared it a national monument in 2016.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington