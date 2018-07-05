Listen Live Sports

Woman admits trying to poison grandmother with antifreeze

July 5, 2018 3:45 pm
 
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman has admitted she tried to poison her grandmother by spiking her juice with antifreeze.

Elise Conroy was charged with attempted murder when she was arrested last summer.

The 27-year-old Roxbury Township resident pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated assault in a plea deal with prosecutors. They will recommend she receive five years’ probation in her September sentencing.

Conroy, who lived with her 83-year-old grandmother, bought the antifreeze last July with the purpose of poisoning her. Prosecutors say Conroy poured it into some juice the next day and gave it to her grandmother, but she didn’t drink it because it “tasted weird.”

Conroy’s attorney has said she wanted to injure her grandmother due to 17 years of alleged mistreatment. The grandmother died in March after a heart attack.

