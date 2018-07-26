Listen Live Sports

Woman charged in deaths of mom, grandmom to be extradited

July 26, 2018 10:18 am
 
VENTNOR, N.J. (AP) — A woman accused of beating her mother and grandmother to death in their beach home will be extradited to New Jersey next week.

Heather Barbera was taken into custody in New York City on July 11, a few days after the bodies of her mother, 67-year-old Michelle Gordon, and 87-year-old Elaine Rosen were found in Ventnor. Another relative found the victims after going to the home when he couldn’t reach them by phone.

Barbera faces robbery, murder and weapons charges. Authorities say the 41-year-old used a nightstick to beat the victims, who died of blunt force trauma. Their deaths have been ruled a homicide.

Authorities have said Barbera confessed to the killings. It’s not clear whether she has retained an attorney.

