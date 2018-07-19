Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Woman charged in mother’s crossbow killing dies in jail

July 19, 2018 6:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PALMERTON, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania woman who was charged with killing her mother with a crossbow has died in jail.

WNEP-TV reports 51-year-old Lisa Caplan died in the Carbon County jail Tuesday. The autopsy results are still pending.

Authorities say Caplan picked up a crossbow, shot her 71-year-old mother Sandra Barndt twice and went back to bed at their home in Palmerton in September 2017.

Police discovered the body two days later, while conducting a welfare check.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Caplan’s lawyer, Jon Ostroff, previously said she lived with schizophrenia for two decades.

He blamed a “failed mental health system” for what he said was a preventable death.

___

Information from: WNEP-TV, http://www.wnep.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington