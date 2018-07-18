Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Woman accused of threatening journalist is denied bail

July 18, 2018 12:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WRENTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A woman charged with threatening a Massachusetts newspaper reporter who had asked to be removed from her email distribution list has been deemed a danger to the public and ordered held without bail.

The MetroWest Daily News reports a judge ruled Tuesday that Amy Zuckerman was too dangerous for release. Zuckerman was arrested July 7 and was charged with making terroristic threats.

Police say the 64-year-old Shutesbury woman sent to a Walpole Times reporter an email that referenced shooting through the newsroom’s window.

Zuckerman’s attorney says she had been obsessing about the Capital Gazette shooting in Annapolis, Maryland, and worried something would happen at the Walpole newspaper. Attorney Ethan Yankowitz says Zuckerman hadn’t exhibited violent behavior.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Prosecutors say Zuckerman is “unstable” and has displayed threatening behavior for years.

___

Information from: MetroWest Daily News (Framingham, Mass.), http://www.metrowestdailynews.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington