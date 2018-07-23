Listen Live Sports

Woman convicted of murder, arson in KC firefighters’ deaths

July 23, 2018 12:58 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A nail salon manager has been convicted of setting a fire that killed two firefighters in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports that a Jackson County circuit judge on Monday found 46-year-old Thu Hong Nguyen guilty of two counts of second-degree murder, second-degree arson and second-degree assault.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 14. She could be facing to up to 30 years in prison for each murder charge.

Forty-three-year-old Larry Leggio and 39-year-old John Mesh were killed when a brick wall fell on them as they fought a fire at a three story building containing Nguyen’s nail salon in October 2015.

Two other firefighters were seriously injured.

Authorities say Nguyen lit a fire in the salon’s storeroom and that she was the last person seen leaving.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

