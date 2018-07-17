Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Woman killed, 5 men injured in shooting outside Florida home

July 17, 2018 5:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A woman has been killed and five men injured in a shooting in front of a Florida home.

Riviera Beach police spokeswoman Rose Anne Brown said in a news release that the shooting occurred Monday night after a man began shouting at the group of six people.

A 22-year-old woman died at the scene, while the five men, all in their 20s, were each shot and taken to a hospital. Brown says two of the men suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe the attack was targeted, but they did not comment on a motive or a suspect.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Riviera Beach is located in Palm Beach County.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington