14-year-old boy dies after accidental shooting in Seattle

August 15, 2018 3:06 am
 
BURIEN, Wash. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy is dead after authorities say he was shot by a friend while they were reportedly playing with a gun in a Seattle suburb.

King County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott tells the Seattle Times that the shooting occurred around 8:20 p.m. inside a house in Burien, which is near Sea Tac International Airport.

Abbott said the boy was shot by his 16-year-old friend in a “tragic accident.”

He says the 14-year-old died at the hospital.

Abbot said he did not know who owned the gun.

Authorities are investigating.

