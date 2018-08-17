Listen Live Sports

17 dogs, 11 dog skulls found at Alabama dog-fighting ring

August 20, 2018 8:48 am
 
MULGA, Ala. (AP) — More than a dozen dogs have been rescued from an apparent dog-fighting operation where Alabama authorities found 11 dog skulls.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy Randy Christian tells AL.com that deputies responding to a complaint Sunday morning were met by a juvenile carrying an injured dog and could hear what sounded like dogs fighting in the woods behind a home.

Christian says deputies found 17 pit bulls, four of whom had injuries that were indicative of dog-fighting. In addition to recovering at least 11 dog skulls, investigators found a ring with fresh blood inside.

A 42-year-old man who wasn’t immediately identified was taken into custody pending formal charges.

Animal control has taken custody of the dogs.

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

