Teen preparing for college dies crashing car into library

August 16, 2018 12:08 pm
 
DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — A teenager who was getting ready for his first day of college is dead after he crashed his car into a community library in upstate New York.

State police on Thursday identified the driver as 18-year-old Blake Lucas. Troopers say he was driving down the road near the Community Library of DeWitt and Jamesville when he crashed into the building Wednesday night.

Troopers say Lucas failed to stop at a stop sign and rolled into a utility pole before crashing into the library.

He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Police say there’s no evidence drugs or alcohol were involved.

Lucas’ relatives said Thursday that the teenager was getting ready to begin college in Binghamton.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

