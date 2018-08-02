Listen Live Sports

2 charged in graduation night shooting outside Kansas church

August 22, 2018 11:57 am
 
LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Two men have been charged in a shooting that erupted after a high school graduation at a church in suburban Kansas City, Kansas.

The May 17 shooting wounded two people, including a newly graduated student, outside the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood. Hundreds of people attended the ceremony for graduates of Center High School in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the shooting erupted during a fight and that more than a dozen shell casings were found at the scene.

Leawood police say 21-year-old Damon Gwinn was charged Tuesday with one count of aggravated battery. Twenty-year-old Rasheed Henderson has been charged with fleeing and eluding police.

Gwinn’s bond is set at $250,000 and Henderson’s is set at $100,000.

