The Associated Press
 
2 crashes with multiple vehicles leave 1 dead, others hurt

August 23, 2018 8:30 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say two accidents involving at least nine cars on the Santa Ana Freeway have left one person dead and a number of others, including children, injured.

The California Highway Patrol says a two-vehicle accident occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of the freeway near the Alton Parkway exit. Officials say a woman died in the crash, and a 6-month-old child traveling with her has been taken to a hospital. There was no immediate word on the child’s condition. Police said a man involved in the crash has been arrested for driving under the influence.

Officials say a seven-vehicle crash followed the initial wreck. There was no immediate word on what caused the second accident or the number of people injured.

All lanes of the freeway have been closed and are expected to be shut down for a number of hours.

