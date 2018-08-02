Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 priests, 1 accused of sex abuse, found unfit for ministry

August 20, 2018 4:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Archdiocese of Philadelphia has found two priests unsuitable for the ministry, one as a result of allegations of sexual abuse of a minor that surfaced in a 2011 report by a grand jury.

The Rev. Andrew McCormick had been on leave since 2011 because of the abuse claim. Criminal charges against him were withdrawn after mistrials in 2014 and 2015.

The church says McCormick could be dismissed from the clergy or could enter a supervised life of prayer and penance.

The Philadelphia archdiocese conducted its own abuse investigation years ago and wasn’t included in a Pennsylvania grand jury probe that last week identified 300 molester priests in other parts of the state.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

A clergyman accused of a drug crime also was deemed unfit for the ministry.

A phone number listed for McCormick has been shut off.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

'Old Ironsides' tugged to Fort Independence

Today in History

1917: Women suffragists protest President Wilson