2 sons of slain doctor found dead after SWAT standoff

August 13, 2018 5:45 pm
 
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two men found dead after a 12-hour standoff near Cleveland were the sons of a doctor who died from multiple gunshots at his home.

Police have found the bodies of 29-year-old Mark Warn and his 31-year-old brother Michael Warn inside a South Euclid (YOO’-klihd) home Saturday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has released their names Monday and say they died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Police had described the two, before they were identified, as persons of interest in the doctor’s slaying.

A SWAT team went to the house Friday after 59-year-old Richard Warn was found dead Thursday night at his home nearby.

Police say that during the standoff someone inside the South Euclid home fired at the officers and hit the windshield of a SWAT vehicle.

