Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

300-year-old oak branch crushes vehicles in California

August 30, 2018 8:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (AP) — Sections of a massive oak tree estimated to be at least 300 years old crashed down and damaged seven parked cars in a San Francisco Bay Area city.

Residents in Pleasant Hill, California, are now asking who’s responsible for the damage.

KGO-TV reports Thursday that overnight, a giant limb snapped off the oak, which the city had named “Emma” and declared a heritage tree.

Homeowner Ashley Cudd said the tree’s protected status meant she couldn’t chop it down and needed approval to trim it, which was granted once but denied several times.

        Insight by the Thundercat and NetApp: Explore the State Department’s IT modernization challenges and strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Pleasant Hill city official Mike Nielsen said the tree belongs to the homeowners and damage is their responsibility. He says the homeowners can now remove the tree since it’s an emergency but will have to pay for it.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'