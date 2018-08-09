Listen Live Sports

39 months for man who confessed 90 minutes after bank robbed

August 9, 2018 4:40 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man who confessed to the FBI shortly after robbing a bank in Louisiana has been sentenced to 39 months in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 41-year-old Eddie James was sentenced Wednesday.

James pleaded guilty in April. Authorities said James called the FBI about 90 minutes after the Nov. 2 robbery in New Orleans. He told an investigator he had been having trouble paying his bills when he walked into the bank branch with a note demanding money and left with more than $1,100.

Bank robbery carries a possible 20-year federal sentence but judges weigh numerous factors under sentencing guidelines.

James’ record includes a 10-year sentence for manslaughter in 1995. However, records show the judge granted a prosecution motion for a sentence reduction following James’ guilty plea.

