4-year-old girl dies in go-kart crash on Detroit street

August 29, 2018 5:06 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Police say a 4-year-old girl was killed in a late-night go-kart crash when her father lost control on a Detroit street.

Officials say the crash happened about 3 a.m. Wednesday on the city’s west side. The girl’s 29-year-old father was driving the go-kart with the child riding along when he lost control and ran into a parked car.

Family members transported the girl to a hospital, where she died from her injuries. WWJ-AM and WDIV-TV report the father was treated at a hospital and then taken into custody.

