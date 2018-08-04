Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
4th man charged in stray bullet death of sleeping 9 year old

August 31, 2018 8:53 am
 
BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — The man suspected of firing a stray shot that killed a 9-year-old New Jersey girl as she slept in her bed has been charged with murder.

Cumberland County prosecutors say Zahmere McKoy also faces counts of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses. He’s the fourth person charged in the July 17 shooting in Bridgeton that killed Jennifer Trejo.

Prosecutors say the 19-year-old Bridgeton man fired a handgun at a group of people but missed them. The shots were fired about a block away from Trejo’s home, and a stray bullet went through the home’s rear wall and struck her.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting.

It wasn’t known Friday if McKoy has retained an attorney.

