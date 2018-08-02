Listen Live Sports

Alabama woman charged with murder says husband was abusive

August 2, 2018 5:49 am
 
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman who police say shot and killed her estranged husband in her own driveway has been charged with murder-domestic violence.

Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier tells AL.com that 38-year-old Jacqueline Dixon is charged in the Tuesday morning shooting death of 44-year-old Carl Omar Dixon.

Collier and District Attorney Michael Jackson say Jacqueline Dixon had a protection from abuse order against her husband. Court records show she sought the order in 2016, saying he had punched her in the face and verbally abused her multiple times.

She told police that he had charged at her in an aggressive manner Tuesday.

Collier says Jacqueline Dixon had not sought enforcement of the order at times, rendering it “simply a piece of paper.”

It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

