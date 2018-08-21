Arts school teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — A former teacher at a Connecticut magnet school has been charged with engaging in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student.

The Record-Journal reports that 28-year-old Brian Marshall was arraigned Monday on charges of sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor and released on $25,000 bond.

According to his arrest warrant, the Meriden man had been the student’s seventh-grade teacher at the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts.

The student told investigators their relationship became physical in February 2017 and she stayed overnight at his home multiple times.

Other students who were aware of the alleged relationship brought it to the attention of school administrators in December.

Marshall’s attorney says he is no longer teaching.

