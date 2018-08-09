Listen Live Sports

Atlanta school: No more Pledge of Allegiance to start day

August 9, 2018 7:30 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Students at an Atlanta school will no longer say the Pledge of Allegiance to start their school day.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School on Tuesday announced the change in a news release.

Elementary campus president Lara Zelski told parents it has become “increasingly obvious” during the past couple of years that more people were choosing not to stand or recite the pledge.

School officials say students will continue to be asked to stand to participate in the school’s Wolf Pack Chant each morning.

Also, teachers will work with students to create a school pledge that will focus on civic responsibility to the students’ “school familly, community, country and our global society.”

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

